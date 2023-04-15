Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 68,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.84 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.46 and a 200-day moving average of $167.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

