Sky Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %
GOOGL opened at $108.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $131.40.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.