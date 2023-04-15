Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

