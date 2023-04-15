SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Stake Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.81. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $78.30.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $877,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,197.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $877,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,197.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $795,421.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,421. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

