State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 2.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Novanta by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $1,007,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,525,242.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,821.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NOVT opened at $157.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $173.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.57 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

