State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Essent Group by 172.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 47,974 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Essent Group by 511.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 38,487 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter valued at $5,339,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Essent Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Essent Group during the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Price Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $41.69 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 83.07%. The business had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.