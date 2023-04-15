State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hawaiian Electric Industries

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on HE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HE opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

