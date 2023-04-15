State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PNM opened at $48.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $575.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 74.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.