State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after purchasing an additional 418,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89,742 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,965,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,803,000 after purchasing an additional 287,818 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,766,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,310,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,951,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,433,000 after purchasing an additional 73,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.