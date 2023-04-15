State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 87,988 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock opened at $111.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $141.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $865.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.14 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

