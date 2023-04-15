State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,451,000 after buying an additional 195,619 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after buying an additional 150,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after buying an additional 140,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after buying an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $15,448,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTS opened at $160.10 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $181.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.22 and a 200 day moving average of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

