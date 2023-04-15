State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282,035 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,046 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 6,509.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,528,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,934 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

