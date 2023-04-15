State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cabot were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,571,000 after acquiring an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,720,000 after buying an additional 18,271 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBT. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $75.10 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.32.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

