State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Calix were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 382.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CALX opened at $50.24 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Calix had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $244.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALX. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

