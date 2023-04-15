State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,063 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIN. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $29.15 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $299,531.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,708.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $299,531.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,708.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.43 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 908,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,281,617.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $872,972. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

