State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,258 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $78.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Featured Articles

