State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 19.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Chemours by 9.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Chemours Price Performance

Chemours Dividend Announcement

CC stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

