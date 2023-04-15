State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Crane by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Crane by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Crane by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Crane by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $80.04 on Friday. Crane has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

