State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,463 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

WTFC stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $98.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.37). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $550.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.