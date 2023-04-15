State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.59. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sidoti cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Further Reading

