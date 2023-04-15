State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 568.9% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 301,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 256,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $115,764,000 after acquiring an additional 239,485 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,984,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after acquiring an additional 189,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 170,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IART has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Insider Activity

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $65.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

