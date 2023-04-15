State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.05 Million Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,366,000 after buying an additional 27,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,002,000 after buying an additional 101,666 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in ONE Gas by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 952,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,088,000 after acquiring an additional 121,953 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OGS opened at $79.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.34. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $91.25.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OGS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

