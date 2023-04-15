State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAN. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 183.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 73.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MAN opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $98.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

