State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.10 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 510,134 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,250,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $65.29 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $68.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.87.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $1,046,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,961,556.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $1,046,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,961,556.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 161,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $10,576,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,370,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,989,736.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,161 shares of company stock valued at $34,312,098 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.