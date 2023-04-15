State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Maximus by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE:MMS opened at $83.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.24. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.