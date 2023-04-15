State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.15 Million Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after acquiring an additional 179,800 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $8,201,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $4,668,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $4,498,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 257.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 35,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $167.78 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $194.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.97 and a 200-day moving average of $150.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $257.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

