State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $502,667,000 after buying an additional 916,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 14.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,320,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,976,000 after purchasing an additional 406,758 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,054,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 214,662 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 765,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.

NYSE RL opened at $120.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $128.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

