State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLED. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 28.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 48.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ OLED opened at $145.51 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $155.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.90.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

