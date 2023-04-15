State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after buying an additional 181,301 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $18,508,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $16,448,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 13.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Shares of EXP opened at $143.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $152.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.85.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.64%.

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total value of $203,691.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,910.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $203,691.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,910.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

