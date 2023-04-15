State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.26 Million Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.27.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Fluor’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluor news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

