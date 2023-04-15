State of Michigan Retirement System Has $106.90 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 797,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $106,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.