State of Michigan Retirement System Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of SWX stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.75 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.64.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 55,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,364,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,520,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,756,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 238,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 55,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $3,364,394.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,520,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,756,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,236,622 shares of company stock worth $194,582,985. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Stories

