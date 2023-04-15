State of Michigan Retirement System Has $982,000 Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Kirby by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Kirby by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 12.2% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 212,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after buying an additional 23,114 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 7.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 148,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Kirby Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE KEX opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $539,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $539,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $1,839,789. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.