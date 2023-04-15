State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Visteon were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Visteon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Visteon by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Visteon by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Visteon by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

A number of research firms have commented on VC. Barclays lifted their target price on Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VC opened at $149.74 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.28.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

