State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,688,000 after buying an additional 69,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,220,000 after buying an additional 257,402 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.81.

NYSE GTLS opened at $127.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.21 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.67 and a 200 day moving average of $143.24.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

