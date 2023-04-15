State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 222.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Perrigo by 135.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Perrigo by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $132,427.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -113.54%.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

