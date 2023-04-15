State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $53,855,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $23,523,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,585 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $18,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

NYSE KRG opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,371.43%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

