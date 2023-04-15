State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 147.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

SYNH opened at $40.23 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $82.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

