State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $1.17 Million in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,598.00 to $1,396.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

TPL opened at $1,714.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,764.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,099.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,250.01 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

