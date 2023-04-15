State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 29,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

PBF Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE PBF opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.95. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.