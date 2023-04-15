State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 600 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 304.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 306.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,957,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GameStop by 307.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GameStop by 301.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 293.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 825,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after acquiring an additional 615,617 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

GameStop Stock Performance

GME opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of -0.30.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

