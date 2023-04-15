State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at about $3,491,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Equitable by 24.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,917,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,222,000 after acquiring an additional 766,449 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitable by 80.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Equitable by 39.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 16,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Equitable by 20.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

Equitable stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

