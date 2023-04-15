State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Performance

MasTec stock opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 210.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTZ. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

MasTec Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.