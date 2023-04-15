State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLGN. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $1,441,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In related news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silgan Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $51.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

