State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 21.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 861,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,541,000 after buying an additional 152,113 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 393.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after buying an additional 145,062 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 826,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,255,000 after buying an additional 138,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

SSD opened at $109.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.23. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $115.45.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $475.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $168,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

