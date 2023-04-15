State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 4,600 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $368.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.03.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

