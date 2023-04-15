State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Avnet were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avnet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Avnet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Avnet by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Avnet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Avnet Stock Down 0.3 %

AVT stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Stories

