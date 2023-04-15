State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 878,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after buying an additional 562,235 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 242.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,969,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after buying an additional 2,809,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

MTG opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Stories

