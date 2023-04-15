State of Michigan Retirement System Takes $961,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $3,119,192.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,722,717 shares in the company, valued at $479,060,813.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $170,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares in the company, valued at $607,950.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $3,119,192.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,722,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,060,813.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,917,123. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $109.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.06. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $118.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

