Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 75,341 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $158.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -382.49, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

